LAS VEGAS (NBC/KYMA, KECY) - The University of Nevada Las Vegas gathered together on campus for a memorial vigil to honor those who lost their lives in the shooting that happened in early December.

The university is honoring and remembering the tragic loss of Lee Business School professors Dr. Jerry Cha-Jan Chang, Dr. Patricia Navarro Velez, and College of Liberal Arts professor Dr. Naoko Takemaru.

You can watch the livestream below and in this article.