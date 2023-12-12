Local Eagle Scout receives Boy Scout of America’s Heroism Award

YUMA, Ariz. (KECY, KYMA)- Vaughn Grosse received Boy Scout of America’s Heroism Award after he provided comfort and support for a victim of a car accident earlier this year.

“Fear is a normal response for people when they’re going through again scary things like that but the important thing is just push through it and in the end most of the times you’ll be glad that you did," said Grosse.

Grosse received the award at the Court of Honor Ceremony at Christ Lutheran Church, after he was selected for the award by the BSA's National Court of Honor Committee.

An advisor for the venture crew was able to explain what this award is.

“If a scout saves a persons life or attempts to save a person’s life at minimal risk to themselves they can be nominated for this award and it’s one of the highest individual awards a scout can receive,” said Jacob Anderson a Venture Crew Advisor for 8051.

Grosse was also able to share what winning this award meant to him.

“Receiving means that to me I’ve performed an act of well heroism is said on the award but I’d like to say service to not just my community but my state and to people outside of my community who I don’t even know,” said Grosse.

The award recipient plans to continue helping people by going into the fire service and becoming a firefighter.