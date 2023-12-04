FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds to hit the area this week as temps increase quickly

As temps increase over the next couple of days, we could be seeing gusts as strong as 30 MPH making their way through soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A strong ridge will continue to build over the region through the middle of the workweek leading to a strong warming trend.

By Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across the lower deserts.

Afternoon high temperatures will cool down for the latter half of the workweek with highs returning to slightly above normal on Friday and through the weekend.

Dry conditions are expected continue into the beginning of next week.