Skip to Content
News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Strong winds to hit the area this week as temps increase quickly

By
December 4, 2023 3:16 PM
Published 3:17 PM

As temps increase over the next couple of days, we could be seeing gusts as strong as 30 MPH making their way through soon

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - A strong ridge will continue to build over the region through the middle of the workweek leading to a strong warming trend.

By Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s and low 80s across the lower deserts.

Afternoon high temperatures will cool down for the latter half of the workweek with highs returning to slightly above normal on Friday and through the weekend.

Dry conditions are expected continue into the beginning of next week.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Luis Lopez

Luis Lopez covers sports and weather for KYMA.

You can contact him at luis.lopez@kecytv.com

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content