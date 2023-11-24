President Biden speaks on release of hostages

(NBC) - President Biden speaks to the country on the first release of hostages by Hamas.

President Biden is touting his administration's role in negotiating a deal with Hamas to release their hostages.

A group of 24 hostages were released from the Gaza Strip on Friday.

As part of a breakthrough deal between Israel and Hamas to pause fighting.

The deal comes after weeks of negotiations involving Israel, the U.S., Qatar, and Egypt.

In his address, President Biden stressed that this initial release of hostages is just a first step.

For the recovery of those released, for those still being held, and for the prospect of peace in the region.

"All these hostages have been through a terrible ordeal. This is the beginning of a long journey of healing for them. The teddy bears waiting to greet those children at the hospital are a stark reminder of the trauma these children have been through and at such a very young age." "Today's release are the start of a process, we expect more hostages to be released tomorrow. And more than a day after more than a day after that. Over the next few days, we expect that dozens of hostages will be returned to their families. We also remember all those who are still being held and renew our commitment to work for their release as well." "From the beginning, we put in place mechanisms to prevent hamas from diverting these supplies and we're continuing that effort to make sure aid gets to the people who need it." "As we look to the future, we have to end this cycle of violence in the middle east. We need to renew our resolve to pursue this two state solution where israelis and palestinians can one day live side by side in a two state solution with equal measure of freedom and dignity tow states for two peoples." "You know to continue down the path of terror and violence and killing war is to give hamas what they seek. We can't do that. So today let's continue to be thankful for all the families who are now and those who will soon be brought together again." "I've encouraged the prime minister to, uh, to focus on, trying to reduce the number of casualties while he is attempting to eliminate hamas, which is a legitimate objective he has. That's a difficult task and I don't know how long it will take." President Biden

In exchange for today's hostage release, Israel is set to release 39 Palestinians whom it has been holding in detention for a range of alleged offenses.

