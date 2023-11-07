University of Arizona conducts lettuce evaluation trials

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - In tonight’s Home Grown report, The University of Arizona Ag extension began lettuce evaluation trials at the research farm.

U of A extension researchers and interns are testing different chemicals and their affects on lettuce.

“This field that we just started, we’ve been building some manifolds for drip irrigation for the past month and a half,” said U of A extension research technician, Raymond Corcoles.

Researchers made custom drip tape manifolds, to inject different chemicals and test different variables on lettuce.

“So what we actually test for is soil management, fertilizer applications, and biologicals,” said Corcoles.

The U of A extension is a neutral third party, testing for local farmers.

The goal is for the farmer to be able to implement the successful trials in their own fields.

“Prove that these trials work so that it can be pushed into the market so the farmers can later on use it,” said U of A extension research intern, Julio Cortez.

U of A student Julio Cortez says this is a great learning experience.

“As a student, being out here, being able to absorb all the information seeing how the trials get done, all the schematics of laying out the fields and what plot goes where, what line connects to what, it’s interesting to see, especially the programs that we use,” said Cortez.

In this field they have nine tests, with 24 plots in each trial.

In February, when the lettuce is harvested, researchers will be able to tell if the trials were successful.