Holtville wins 14th Axe Game and claims league title

Published 11:06 PM

Holtville takes down Calipatria to win the Desert League title outright.

CALIPATRIA, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Alonso Cuevas threw five touchdowns to lead the Holtville Vikings to a 53-6 victory over the Calipatria Hornets at Veterans Field in the 14th annual Axe Game on Thursday.

Holtville moves to 7-2. Calipatria falls to 3-7.

The Vikings are now the outright Desert League Champions for the first time since 2019. Holtville has also now won 12 of the 14 Axe Games.

Both teams will be moving on to the CIF San Diego Section Division 5 AA playoffs.

Chas Messman

Chas Messman joined KYMA in July 2023 as News 11’s Sports Director. If you have any sports story ideas, send them to chas.messman@kecytv.com.

