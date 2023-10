YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Two trailers side by side were destroyed in a fire at Bann Trailor Park located on 5th Street and Vaughn Ave early Tuesday morning.

The fire happened around 1 a.m. on Tuesday.

One neighbor said this isn't the first time a trailer catches on fire this year.

Another neighbor said she was woken up by the increase of heat she felt as the trailers burned next door.

