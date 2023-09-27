FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High winds coming to the Imperial Valley along with cooler conditions

Winds could get as high as 45 miles per hour as temperatures are still expected to get to the lower 80's over the weekend

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Dry conditions will continue through this weekend with above normal temperatures continuing through the next couple of days.

A weather system moving into the region will bring increasing winds and much cooler temperatures heading into this weekend.

Below normal temperatures settle into the region by Sunday and continue into early next week.