Three local teachers receive ‘Supply My Class’ grant from APS

This is the sixth year APS has done the grant program

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Local high school teachers were awarded the Arizona Public Service Co. (APS) “Supply My Class” Grant on Wednesday and received $500 each to buy classroom supplies.

Kofa High School (KHS) teachers Andrea Ward, Demaris Del Campo, and Arminda Marion were awarded the grant during in-class presentations.

The Yuma Union High School District (YUHSD) said representatives from APS and KHS Principal Lilian Campa visited the chosen teachers' classrooms to present them the award.

“Thank you, APS for providing this opportunity for teachers,” KHS science teacher Andrea Ward said. “Science isn’t just bookwork. The grant will help me make science more hands-on and memorable for my students. The $500 will be used to purchase lab supplies and consumables used in our lab work. It gives them the availability to try things and find out if they want to pursue a science career in the future.”

“Teachers play an instrumental role in shaping our children’s minds and fostering academic growth,” said Tina Marie Tentori, Director of Community Affairs for APS. “By helping teachers with needed supplies, we hope to empower them to continue to inspire, innovate and cultivate a love for learning in the classrooms.”

According to YUHSD, full-time teachers at Title 1 K-12 public and charter schools in APS service territory can apply for the "Supply My Class" grant program.

Teachers apply for the grant online with approximately 400 each year receiving funding, said YUHSD.