Cousin of Uvalde school shooter arrested for allegedly threating a mass shooting

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Reaction pours in after a teen related to the Uvalde school shooter was arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot up a San Antonio school.

Days ahead of school being back in session in San Antonio, police arrested a teen accused of threatening a mass shooting on Monday.

The teen in custody is a cousin of the Uvalde school shooter.

"It's infuriating because, you know...this is why we fight. It's hard enough as it is to send our remaining children to school, because of, you know, reliving May 24th, over and over," said Brett Cross, Uziyah Garcia's guardian.

Cross lost his son in the Robb Elementary mass shooting in which 21 people died. He shared his reaction after finding out the teen's relation to the shooter who killed his son.

"It's frustrating. But it makes that fight all the more real, because...we got lucky this time that somebody was brave enough to say something," Cross remarked.

Reporting something can save lives

Sergeant (Sgt.) Washington Moscoso of the San Antonio Police Department (SAPD) says even if it's difficult, reporting something concerning can save lives.

"Here's a case where somebody's own family member was making threats. And this family stood, you know, did the right thing, made the right choice, called police," Moscoso said.

Sgt. Moscoso says there were no weapons found when SAPD searched the home.

Jesse Rizo lost his niece, Jackie Cazares, in the Robb Elementary mass shooting. He weighed in on Monday's news saying, "He needs to reflect on the actions that he was about to take. He needs to reflect on the actions that he was about to take."

Moscoso says no school threat will be ignored and there will be severe consequences while adding, "We take every report seriously. And when there's information that we can confirm that's viable, then our our detectives are going to take the proper acts and get an arrest warrant and make the arrest."

Police said the teen will be charged as an adult with making a terrorist threat.

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

