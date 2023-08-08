Skip to Content
2024 Republican candidate Nikki Haley holds meet and greet in New Hampshire

today at 11:34 AM
HUDSON, N.H. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley made another campaign stop in New Hampshire Tuesday.

The former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations and twice-elected Governor of South Carolina, Haley is still the lone female contender in the GOP presidential primary.

Haley has so far built her campaign around holding town hall-style events in Iowa and New Hampshire, with a lesser focus on her home state.

"Republicans have lost last seven out of eight popular votes for President. That's nothing to be proud of. We should want to win the majority of Americans. We need to go back to our national purpose and the values that made America great," Haley expressed.

