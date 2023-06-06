Ukrainian dam breach: What is happening and what’s at stake

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The dramatic rupture of the dam that upheld Ukraine’s largest reservoir released a torrent of water, raising fears of widespread damage and flooding in areas where tens of thousands of people live. It’s not clear what caused the the breach in the Kakhovka dam, which was already damaged. Ukraine accused Russian forces of blowing up the facility, while Russian officials blamed Ukrainian military strikes. Together with a power station, the Soviet-era dam helps provide electricity, irrigation and drinking water to a wide swath of southern Ukraine. The reservoir created by the dam supplies cooling systems at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant. Russia has controlled the dam since the early days of the war.

