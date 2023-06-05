‘Stop Cop City’ activists pack Atlanta City Hall ahead of crucial vote

ATLANTA (AP) — Hundreds of activists are at Atlanta’s City Hall ahead of a council vote over whether to approve tens of millions in public funding for a police and firefighter training center. Monday’s meeting is a culmination of nearly two years of activism against the project that activists decry as “Cop City.” The training center was approved by the City Council in September 2021 but requires an additional vote for more funding. More than 350 people signed up to speak by early Monday afternoon, with hundreds more unable to sign up in time, including a large crowd prevented from entering City Hall due to capacity concerns.

