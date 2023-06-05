Oklahoma school board approves what would be the 1st taxpayer-funded religious school in US

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — An Oklahoma school board has voted to approve what would be the nation’s first publicly funded religious school. The Statewide Virtual Charter School Board voted 3-2 to approve an application by the Catholic Archdiocese of Oklahoma. The approval came despite a warning from Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond that it was unconstitutional. The Archdiocese wants to establish the St. Isodore of Seville Virtual Catholic Charter School as an online public charter school. It would be open to students across the state in kindergarten through grade 12. Drummond says the board’s decision exposes them and the state to potential litigation. The group Americans United for Separation of Church and State vowed to challenge the decision in court.

