Missouri man set for execution on ’emotional roller coaster,’ attorney says

An attorney for a man on Missouri’s death row says her client is on “an emotional roller coaster” amid efforts to spare his life with just a day to go before his scheduled execution. Michael Tisius is set to die by injection Tuesday evening for killing two jailers in 2000 in an ill-fated effort to free a man from a county jail. A clemency request before Republican Gov. Mike Parsons focus on several issues. Tisius was just 19 at the time of the killings; he was neglected as a child; and a juror at his 2010 resentencing may have been illiterate. The Supreme Court also is weighing a request for a stay.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.