Oil tanker breaks down in Egypt’s Suez Canal, briefly disrupting traffic in the global waterway

CAIRO (AP) — A spokesperson for Egypt’s Suez Canal says a tanker transporting crude oil broke down in the canal, briefly disrupting traffic in the global waterway. The Malta-flagged Seavigour suffered a mechanical malfunction while transiting the canal from the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea on Sunday. The canal authority deployed three tugboats that were able to tow away the tanker and allow other vessels to transit the waterway. The incident was the latest case of a vessel reported stuck in the vital waterway. A flurry of ships have run aground or broken down in the Suez Canal over the past few years.

