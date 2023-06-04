8 dead in South Africa shooting at men’s hostel near Durban

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — South African police say the death toll has risen to eight in a mass shooting at a men’s hostel near the eastern city of Durban. Seven men were declared dead immediately after the shooting in the pre-dawn hours of Saturday in the Umlazi township. Police say an eighth man died on Sunday. Two others were hospitalized with injuries. They include a man who jumped out of the window of the hostel room to escape the gunfire. Police say 12 men were in the room drinking alchohol when numerous gunmen broke in before shooting at them and fleeing.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.