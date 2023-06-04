19 killed in southwest China landslide covering mine worker dormitory

Authorities in southwestern China say 19 people have been killed in a landslide that tore through a mining company’s worker dormitory. The disaster struck Sunday morning in a rural district of Sichuan province’s Leshan county, where rains have been falling constantly for weeks. More than 180 people were mobilized to help find those buried under the debris in an operation that has now wrapped up. Those killed were all apparently workers of a mining company, according to state broadcaster CCTV. With its humid, rainy climate, southwestern China is prone to landslides, especially in areas where there has been large-scale shifting of land due to farming, deforestation, engineering projects and mining operations.

