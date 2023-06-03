Rain brings much-needed relief to firefighters battling Nova Scotia wildfires

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia (AP) — Officials in Canada’s Atlantic Coast province Nova Scotia said a wildfire that forced thousands of residents from their homes over the past week is now largely contained because of rain. The fire is about 85% contained and official say it is unlikely to grow due to a combination of firefighting efforts and long-awaited rain. The blaze that broke out Sunday in the Halifax area raced through a number of subdivisions, consuming about 200 structures — including 151 homes — and forcing the evacuation of more than 16,000 people. Halifax Regional Fire and Emergency Deputy Fire Chief Dave Meldrum says rain has brought relief,

