Protesters back on the streets of Belgrade as president ignores calls to stand down

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Thousands of people have rallied for a fifth time in a month after two mass shootings in Serbia that shook the nation, even as the country’s populist president rejected any responsibility and ignored their demands to step down. The crowd, chanting slogans against President Aleksandar Vucic, marched through the capital on Saturday to gather in front of his headquarters in the central part of the capital, Belgrade. The opposition protesters have been demanding the resignations of senior government officials and the revocation of broadcasting licenses for TV networks which, they say, promote violence and glorify crime figures.

