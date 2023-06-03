At least 15 people killed in Senegal as opposition leader’s supporters clash with police

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s government says the number of people killed in clashes between police and supporters of opposition leader Ousmane Sonko has now risen to 15, including two security officers. Clashes continued in pockets of the city Friday evening with demonstrators throwing rocks, burning cars and damaging supermarkets as police fired tear gas and the government deployed the military in tanks. Sonko was convicted Thursday of corrupting youth but acquitted on charges of rape and issuing threats. Senegalese are blaming the government for the violence and the loss of lives. Sonko is the main rival to President Macky Sall and is popular with the country’s youth. His supporters maintain his legal troubles are part of a government effort to derail his candidacy in the 2024 presidential election.

By BABACAR DIONE and SAM MEDNICK Associated Press

