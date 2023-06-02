Brown scores 26, Sparks get 2nd win over Mercury

PHOENIX (AP) — Lexie Brown scored 26 points, Nneka Ogwumike had 21 points, 12 rebounds and six assists, and the Los Angeles Sparks beat the Phoenix Mercury 99-93 in overtime on Friday night.

Brown drilled her third 3-pointer of the game with 1:03 left in overtime to extend Los Angeles’ lead to 95-91. Phoenix tried to get it to Diana Taurasi, but Jordin Canada intercepted the pass and raced the other way for a layup and a six-point lead with 42.1 left.

Canada finished with 16 points and five assists for Los Angeles (2-2), which also beat Phoenix in a season opener. Layshia Clarendon added 11 points. The Sparks return home to host Seattle on Saturday.

Brittney Griner had 24 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix (1-3). Taurasi and Sophie Cunningham each added 19 points.

Taurasi sank a baseline jumper for an 84-81 lead with 1:26 left, but Canada tied it at the other end on a 3-pointer. After both teams came up empty on offense, Griner was fouled with 21.2 left and she made two free throws.

Brown curled off a double screen at the top of the arc and used a hesitation move to get into the lane for a layup to tie it at 86-all with 12.9 seconds left. After a timeout, Phoenix struggled to get into its offense and Sug Sutton was long on a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer to send it to overtime.

