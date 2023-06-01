IMF says Sri Lanka’s economic recovery shows signs of improvement but challenges remain
By BHARATHA MALLAWARACHI
Associated Press
COLOMBO, Sri Lanka (AP) — The International Monetary Fund says that debt-stricken Sri Lanka, which declared bankruptcy last year, is showing signs of economic improvement but its recovery still faces challenges. Sri Lanka declared bankruptcy in April 2022 and said it was suspending repayment of its foreign debt. It reached an agreement with the IMF in March on a nearly $3 billion bailout program over four years. IMF deputy managing director Kenji Okamura concluded a visit to Sri Lanka, where he met with the country’s top leaders and officials. He said he welcomed Sri Lankan authorities’ “strong commitment to implement their ambitious economic program, which is supported by the IMF.”