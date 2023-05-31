Police in Atlanta arrest 3 behind bail fund supporting protests against police training complex

ATLANTA (AP) — Police have arrested three key organizers supporting people protesting Atlanta’s proposed police and fire training center, which opponents call “Cop City.” The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says its agents and Atlanta police on Wednesday arrested three officers of the group that runs the Atlanta Solidarity Fund. The fund has bailed out protesters and helped them find lawyers. Charged with money laundering and charity fraud are 39-year-old Marlon Scott Kautz of Atlanta; 30-year-old Savannah D. Patterson of Savannah; and 42-year-old Adele MacLean of Atlanta. Opponents say it’s an “extreme provocation” to arrest leaders of a bail fund. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says they’re part of a criminal organization.

By JEFF AMY and KATE BRUMBACK Associated Press

