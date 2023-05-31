Palestinian officials say Israeli strike on eastern Lebanon kills 5 militants, Israel denies role
By ALBERT AJI
Associated Press
DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Two Palestinian officials say an Israeli airstrike targeting positions of a Syria-backed Palestinian group in eastern Lebanon has killed five Palestinian militants and wounded 10 others. Anwar Raja and Abu Wael Issam of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine-General Command said the Israeli strike hit positions in the Lebanese eastern town of Qusaya near the border with Syria early Wednesday. An Israeli official speaking on condition of anonymity denied the country had any role in the incident. Issam, told the AP that his group will retaliate “at the suitable time.” He added that the strike will not deter his group from “escalating the fight against the Israeli enemy.”