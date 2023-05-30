Lebanon’s army says Saudi citizen kidnapped in Beirut released following ‘special operation’

BEIRUT (AP) — The Lebanese army says troops have rescued a Saudi citizen kidnapped over the weekend in Beirut and held for ransom. The Lebanese military said in a short statement on Tuesday that Mushari al-Mutairi was released in a “special operation” along the Lebanon-Syria border where the kidnappers held him hostage. It gave no further details. Al-Mutairi was kidnapped after midnight Saturday in Beirut. State-run Saudi TV station Al-Ekhbariya said that the kidnappers demanded a $400,000 ransom for al-Mutairi, who works for Saudi national airlines Saudia. Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati said in comments released by his office that the government is determined to guarantee the security of its citizens as well as foreigners.

