UN talks on a treaty to end global plastic pollution open in Paris

PARIS (AP) — A United Nations committee is meeting in Paris to work on what is intended to be a landmark treaty to bring an end to global plastic pollution, but there is little agreement on what the outcome should be. The self-named “high ambition coalition” of countries, led by Norway and Rwanda, want limits on plastic production and restrictions on some of the chemicals used in plastics. But plastic-producing countries and gas exporters, including the United States, Saudi Arabia and China, want the treaty to have a more limited scope to address plastic waste and scale up recycling. Most plastic is made from fossil fuels.

By THOMAS ADAMSON and JENNIFER McDERMOTT Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.