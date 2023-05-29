UN agencies face funding challenges in feeding Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh, official says

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A United Nations official says Bangladesh should not bear the burden of more than 1 million Rohingya refugees alone while U.N. agencies are facing challenges to feed them. U.N. special rapporteur Olivier De Schutter spoke Monday in Dhaka after visiting the camps sheltering the refugees from Myanmar. He said the international response to meet the funds needed to support the refugees is “grossly insufficient.” About $876 million is needed yearly but only 17% has been pledged to date. The World Food Program has had to reduce the value of the food vouchers it gives to each refugee. De Schutter said food inflation means children in the camp will be undernourished and malnutrition and stunting will increase.

