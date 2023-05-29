Pro-Imran Khan Pakistani TV journalist returns home after being freed

ISLAMABAD (AP) — A prominent Pakistani television journalist who went missing last week has returned home after being released by his captors. Sami Abrahim’s colleagues and brother confirmed his release. Abrahim publicly supported former Prime Minister Imran Khan. According to his family and BOL TV where he works, Abrahim went missing Thursday when eight people in four vehicles intercepted his car on his way back home from work in the capital, Islamabad, and took him away. No one had claimed responsibility for Abrahim’s abduction, but it is widely believed that he was being held by the country’s security agencies.

