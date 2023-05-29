Police fire tear gas and protestors burn vehicles near home of Senegal’s main opposition leader

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Police fired tear gas and demonstrators burned cars on Monday near the home of Senegal’s main opposition leader, as tensions rise in the capital days before a court verdict is expected. Sonko is being tried for rape and death threats against a woman working at a massage parlor, and could face up to 10 years in prison. If convicted, he would would be barred from running in next year’s presidential elections. Sonko and his supporters maintain his legal troubles are part of an effort by President Macky Sall’s government to derail his candidacy. The clashes came a day after police stopped Sonko’s “freedom caravan”, traveling from his hometown of Ziguinchor, to the capital, Dakar and forced him into his home.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.