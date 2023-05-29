Poland’s president approves law on Russia’s influence that could target opposition

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President says he will sign a bill that creates a commission to investigate Russian influence in Poland. It is a move that critics view as a tool to target political opponents of the ruling party, chiefly opposition leader Donald Tusk. The law proposed by the right-wing ruling party may affect the outcome of fall parliamentary elections in which the ruling Law and Justice party is seeking a third term. President Andrzej Duda said Monday he was approving the bill because debates on Russia’s influence on politics are taking place in the U.S. and in some European countries. He stressed the importance of transparency and suggested that a similar commission be formed on the European Union level.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.