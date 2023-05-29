Bola Tinubu sworn in as Nigeria’s president amid hopes, skepticism

Associated Press (AP) — The new president of Nigeria has taken over the reins of power. Bola Tinubu was sworn in as president of Africa’s most populous nation on Monday. The 71-year-old Tinubu took over from Muhammadu Buhari following elections in February. Tinubu takes office at a time when many Nigerians are struggling with economic hardship, as well as a lack of security. Unemployment has reached record levels while inflation is at an 18-year high of more than 22%. His election is still being contested in court by opposition parties and among many young Nigerians. But Tinubu has pledged to reunite the country. Nigeria is Africa’s top oil producer but has suffered from poor poor governance and endemic corruption.

