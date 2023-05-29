La Scala announces 2023-24 season as new government decree creates uncertainty

MILAN (AP) — The French general manager of Milan’s famed Teatro alla Scala is facing the threat of a tenure cut short, even as he unveiled a star-studded 2023-24 season on Monday. A decree adopted by the far-right-led government would require any general manager of a lyric opera theatre to step down on their 70th birthday. The new rules are widely seen as seeking to curtail foreign influence on Italian culture. For La Scala’s general manager, Dominique Meyer, that would be in August 2025, precluding a customary second mandate. His first runs out in the spring of that year.

