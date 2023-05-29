Jewish settlers erect religious school in evacuated West Bank outpost after Israel repeals ban

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Jewish settlers in the occupied West Bank have built a religious school at a dismantled outpost. The announcement Monday comes after Israel’s far-right government in March repealed a 2005 act that dismantled four West Bank settlements and banned Israelis from reentering the areas. Homesh, the outpost where the seminary was built overnight Sunday, was one of those. Most of the international community consider Israeli settlements to be illegal and an obstacle to peace at a time of soaring tension. Also Monday, a Palestinian militant died after being shot by Israeli troops in the West Bank city of Jenin, Palestinian health officials said. The Israeli military said forces on an arrest raid came under heavy fire and fired back.

