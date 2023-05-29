Argentina: Prosecutor calls for trial of suspects in VP assassination attempt

BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — The prosecutor in Argentina who is leading the investigation into the failed assassination attempt against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner has called for the three detained suspects to face trial as he said there is so far no evidence that points to political financing or planning of the alleged crime. Fernández de Kirchner, a former president (2007-2015) who remains politically powerful, harshly criticized the prosecutor, and the justice system as a whole, claiming there didn’t seem to be any interest in investigating who could have been behind the Sept. 1, 2022 assassination attempt.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.