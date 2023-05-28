Tourist boat overturns on Italian lake, at least 1 dead; several missing

MILAN (AP) — Italian media report that a sudden storm overturned a boat on Lago Maggiore in the northern Lombardy region, with at least one person confirmed dead. The news agency ANSA said authorities were searching for several people who were still missing after a sudden whirlwind overturned a boat carrying more than 20 tourists. Some of those aboard managed to swim to shore. Firefighter video showed pieces of wood floating in the lake as an helicopter flew overhead.

