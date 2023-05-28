Four dead after tourist boat capsizes in storm on Italian lake

MILAN (AP) — Italian firefighters say that they have recovered four bodies from a northern Italian lake after a tourist boat capsized in a sudden, violent storm. Divers search through the night after a whirlwind overturned the boat carrying more than 20 tourists and crew on Italy’s Lake Maggiore on Sunday evening. The final body was recovered early Monday. Firefighters said 19 people were saved. Many reportedly managed to swim to shore, or were picked up by other boats.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.