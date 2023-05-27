Ukraine claims Russia is plotting ‘a provocation’ at nuclear plant, offers no evidence

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s military intelligence claims that Russia is plotting a “large-scale provocation” at a nuclear power plant designed to put hostilities on pause and give Moscow’s forces a respite they badly need to regroup ahead of the looming Ukrainian counteroffensive. A statement by the intelligence directorate of Ukraine’s Defense Ministry claimed that Russian forces would strike the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and report a radioactive leak in order to trigger an international probe that would stop the fighting. It didn’t offer evidence to back up any of the claims. The International Atomic Energy Agency and Russian officials did not immediately comment on the allegations.

