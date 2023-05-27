Ed Ames, pop singer and TV star, dies at 95

Ed Ames, the youngest member of the popular 1950s singing group the Ames Brothers, who later became a successful actor in television and musical theater, has died. The last survivor of the four singing brothers, Ames died on May 21. On television, Ames was likely best known for his role as Mingo, the Oxford-educated Native American in the 1960s adventure series “Daniel Boone.” He also was the center of a bit on “The Tonight Show” that, thanks to his painfully uncanny aim with a hatchet, became one of the show’s most memorable surprise moments.

