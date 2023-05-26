Skip to Content
Westbound lane closures on Interstate 8 in Yuma

Lane closures begin June 1 and end June 2

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The westbound lanes along Interstate-8 in Yuma will be closed from June 1 to June 2.

Westbound I-8 between 16th Street and the Arizona/California state line will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Thursday, June 1, and will end at 5 a.m. Friday, June 2.

The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) advises drivers to exit the freeway at 16th Street.

For a detour, drivers can turn left on 16th Street and go towards 4th Avenue, then turn right on 4th Avenue and go towards the westbound I-8 on-ramp.

These closures are due to an ongoing project to upgrade the I-8 Colorado River Bridge, said ADOT.

