Another deceased Jesuit priest accused of sex abuse in Bolivia as pedophilia scandal grows

LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — A Spanish Jesuit priest who died in 2012 has been accused of sexually abusing a minor in Bolivia three decades ago, the latest in a string of pedophilia cases that have shaken the Catholic Church in the Andean country. Jorge Vila Despujol, who died in Barcelona in 2012, was formally accused in court Thursday by a person who alleges to have been a victim of “indecent touch” when they were 13 years old, the Jesuit Society in Bolivia said in a statement. The name of the alleged victim is being kept confidential. The abuse allegedly occurred when the victim was at an educational institution in the central region of Cochabamba, although no further details were given.

