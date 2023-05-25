Hyundai and LG announce $4.3 billion plant in Georgia to build batteries for electric vehicles

ATLANTA (AP) — Hyundai and LG Energy Solution say they will build a $4.3 billion electric battery plant in Georgia. The factory would be on the site of the new electric vehicle assembly plant that Hyundai Motor Group is building near Savannah. The companies will split the investment, starting production as early as late 2025. Hyundai says it wants to “further accelerate its electrification efforts in North America.” It’s the second huge electric battery plant that Hyundai is partnering to build in Georgia. The Hyundai-LG battery plant will employ 3,000 workers, part of the 8,100 jobs already pledged for the site.

