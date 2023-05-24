What makes a storm a typhoon? What’s a super typhoon?

A powerful typhoon churned over the U.S. Pacific territory of Guam and lashed the island with wind and rain. Typhoon Mawar is the strongest to hit the U.S. territory of roughly 150,000 people since 2002. The typhoon briefly made landfall Wednesday night as a Category 4 storm at Andersen Air Force Base on the northern tip of the island. Typhoon is the word used by the National Weather Service to describe a warm-core tropical cyclone that develops west of the international date line in which the minimum sustained surface wind is 74 mph or more.

By The Associated Press

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.