South Korea, US troops to hold massive live-fire drills near border with North Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The South Korean and U.S. militaries are to hold massive live-fire drills Thursday near the inter-Korean border. North Korea has warned that it won’t tolerate what it calls such a hostile invasion rehearsal on its doorstep. Seoul says the drills are to involve fighter jets, attack helicopters, multiple rocket launch systems and other weapons. They mark 70 years since the establishment of the military alliance between Seoul and Washington. North Korea typically reacts to such major South Korean-U.S. exercises with missile tests. It has performed a torrid run of missile tests for the past year and a half but none since it fired a solid-fuel intercontinental ballistic missile in mid-April.

