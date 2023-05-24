San Luis girls volleyball sends player to the next level as Isari Vigil signs to play for Park University

The senior will be keeping herself close to home, as she signs on to play for nearby Park University in Gilbert, Arizona - 13 On Your Side's Luis Lopez reports

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - While the San Luis Sidewinders may not have had quite the season they wanted back in 2022, one success they can now look back on will be the career of Isari Vigil.

On Wednesday, Vigil signed her letter of intent to play for Park University in Gilbert, Arizona.

Vigil says it was the Buccaneers new head coach, Stephanie Lindsay, that played a big role in her decision to attend Park.

"She obviously was very committed to it, and she showed a lot through how she showed me the school and everything," Vigil said.

Vigil also credits San Luis' coaching staff for helping her get to where she's at today.

"They always taught us to never give up, to always have a goal in mind and to be determined to follow through with what we're practicing and everything else," Vigil said.

Her head coach, Kathya Cazarez recognized Vigil's work ethic during her time with the Sidewinders.

"She is a great role model, inspiration for other generations, she's very committed determined, hard working, her passion that she has for volleyball, she transmits that to other people," Cazarez said.

Vigil says she plans on pursuing a degree in psychology while also getting into speech pathology, which she hopes to put use in San Luis down the road.