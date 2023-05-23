Pakistan’s Imran Khan presses legal fight, gets protection from arrest in multiple terrorism cases

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken his legal battle to a court in the capital, Islamabad. The court on Tuesday granted him protection from arrest until early next month in several cases where he faces terrorism charges for inciting violence. Khan, now Pakistan’s top opposition leader, has claimed his ouster in a no-confidence vote last year was illegal and has campaigned against the government of his successor, demanding early elections. Thousands of Khan’s followers attacked public property and military installations across the country following his arrest earlier this month. The violence subsided only after Khan was released on the orders of the country’s Supreme Court.

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.