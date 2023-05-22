Russia’s sanctioned interior minister visits Saudi Arabia just after trip by Ukraine’s Zelenskyy

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — A top Russian official who faces sanctions in the West over Moscow’s war on Ukraine has visited Saudi Arabia and held talks with his counterpart in the kingdom. That’s according to a report by Saudi state media. Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev’s visit to Riyadh and meeting early on Tuesday came just days after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed an Arab League summit held in Saudi Arabia’s Red Sea port city of Jeddah. The two visits show how the kingdom and Gulf Arab states, traditionally the security clients of the United States, have been maintaining their relations with Moscow amid the Ukraine war.

