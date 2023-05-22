Skip to Content
AP Arizona
Published 4:20 PM

Olympic beach volleyball champion April Ross expecting a baby

KYMA.com

The Associated Press

Reigning Olympic beach volleyball champion April Ross is pregnant.

The gold, silver and bronze medalist announced on Instagram on Monday that she is expecting a baby in October with her husband, Arizona State beach volleyball coach Brad Keenan.

“Been working on this project for a little while now,” Ross wrote next to pictures of her and Keenan holding a strip of ultrasound images. “So happy to announce we’re adding to our family!!”

Ross won the gold medal in Tokyo with Alix Klineman, who is also expecting a baby. Ross, who won a silver medal in London with Jen Kessy and bronze in Rio de Janeiro with Kerri Walsh Jennings, has been coaching and has not played in about a year.

The Associated Press

