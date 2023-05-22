Natalie Portman and Todd Haynes dive into the nature of performance in ‘May December’ at Cannes

CANNES, France (AP) — Todd Haynes’ “May December” is a delicious and disquieting drama laced with comedy and camp that premiered over the weekend at the Cannes Film Festival. Natalie Portman stars as an actor researching an upcoming film that’s to dramatize a scandal from 20 years earlier. She comes to Savannah, Georgia, to spend time with a woman who years earlier become tabloid fodder for a sexual relationship with a 7th grader. Now, she’s seemingly happily married to him. For Portman, the film was a chance to explore some of her own obsessions about art and artifice. The movie is seeking a distributor in Cannes.

