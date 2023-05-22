Iranian leader visits Indonesia to deepen economic ties amid global geopolitical challenges

BOGOR, Indonesia (AP) — Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has met his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, on a visit aimed at strengthening economic ties between the two Muslim-majority nations amid heightened global geopolitical tensions. Raisi is visiting at Widodo’s invitation as Indonesia aims to speed up its post-pandemic economic recovery by increasing exports. The two-day visit is expected to deepen the nations’ ties after they concluded negotiations this month on a Preferential Trade Agreement. The two leaders witnessed the signing of that pact and 10 other agreements Tuesday. Raisi says the countries hope to raise the value of their two-way trade to $20 billion.

By ACHMAD IBRAHIM and NINIEK KARMINI Associated Press

